Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 4,995,146 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41 Billion, closed the recent trade at $3.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -6.49% during that session. The COTY stock price is -323.34% off its 52-week high price of $13.42 and 16.4% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coty Inc. (COTY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Despite being -6.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the COTY stock price touched $3.45-8 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Coty Inc. shares have moved -71.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have changed 16.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.52% from current levels.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coty Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -95.83%, compared to 6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -171.4% and -81.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.94 Billion and $2.35 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -43.8% for the current quarter and -35.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -11%.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.02% with a share float percentage of 108.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coty Inc. having a total of 547 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.72 Million shares worth more than $155.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.92 Million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 7710192 shares of worth $34.46 Million while later fund manager owns 7.46 Million shares of worth $20.13 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.