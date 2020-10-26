Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,789,322 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.02 Million, closed the last trade at $1.53 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The GRIL stock price is -232.68% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 14.38% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the GRIL stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 11.05%. Year-to-date, Muscle Maker, Inc. shares have moved -60.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) have changed 0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 300.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 154.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of -0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Muscle Maker, Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with over 40.8 Thousand shares worth more than $110.57 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.13 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.