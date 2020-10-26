CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1,678,479 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $791.96 Million, closed the last trade at $6.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The CXW stock price is -170.39% off its 52-week high price of $17.9 and 2.11% above the 52-week low of $6.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

Despite being -1.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the CXW stock price touched $7.88-1 or saw a rise of 15.99%. Year-to-date, CoreCivic, Inc. shares have moved -61.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) have changed -17.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 126.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +126.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 126.59% from current levels.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CoreCivic, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.76%, compared to -3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45% and -56.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $462Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $453Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $508.52 Million and $497.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.1% for the current quarter and -9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.64% with a share float percentage of 79.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CoreCivic, Inc. having a total of 341 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.3 Million shares worth more than $171.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.17 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.66 Million and represent 11.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 7425212 shares of worth $59.4 Million while later fund manager owns 5.32 Million shares of worth $47.36 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.44% of company’s outstanding stock.