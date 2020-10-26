SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 8,655,722 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.86 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The SPWR stock price is -14.95% off its 52-week high price of $19.38 and 84.34% above the 52-week low of $2.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the SPWR stock price touched $19.38- or saw a rise of 13%. Year-to-date, SunPower Corporation shares have moved 116.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) have changed 65.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump -21.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.27 while the price target rests at a high of $23.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -80.6% from current levels.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunPower Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +274.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.34%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -171.4% and -65.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $235.64 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $350.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $479.54 Million and $606.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50.9% for the current quarter and -42.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.4%.