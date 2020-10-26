Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1,612,293 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.39 Million, closed the last trade at $4.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -10.46% during that session. The BPTH stock price is -159.45% off its 52-week high price of $12.22 and 38% above the 52-week low of $2.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) trade information

Despite being -10.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the BPTH stock price touched $6.09-2 or saw a rise of 22.66%. Year-to-date, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -41.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) have changed 17.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 154.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +154.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 154.78% from current levels.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.5%.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.43% with a share float percentage of 11.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.93 Thousand shares worth more than $302.64 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 45Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $227.25 Thousand and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 36520 shares of worth $184.43 Thousand while later fund manager owns 14.64 Thousand shares of worth $62.93 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.