Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 1,553,052 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The MDRX stock price is -8.24% off its 52-week high price of $11.82 and 58.24% above the 52-week low of $4.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) trade information

Despite being -2.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the MDRX stock price touched $11.48- or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 11.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have changed 41.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.05% from current levels.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 1.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.8% and 17.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.4%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $421.79 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $433.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $444.6 Million and $451.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.1% for the current quarter and -4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.7% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.37%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.95% with a share float percentage of 115.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 27.02 Million shares worth more than $182.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 22Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.92 Million and represent 13.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 10115102 shares of worth $82.34 Million while later fund manager owns 9.85 Million shares of worth $88.61 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.04% of company’s outstanding stock.