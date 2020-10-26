Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,222,081 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.3 Billion, closed the recent trade at $38.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The RPRX stock price is -47.17% off its 52-week high price of $56.5 and 0.76% above the 52-week low of $38.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.59.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.43% from current levels.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.8%.

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 1.54%.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $794.11 Million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 5565254 shares of worth $234.13 Million while later fund manager owns 3.05 Million shares of worth $131.45 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.