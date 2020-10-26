Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1,451,401 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $153.55 Million, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The BTU stock price is -944.59% off its 52-week high price of $16.4 and 3.82% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Despite being -1.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the BTU stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 11.3%. Year-to-date, Peabody Energy Corporation shares have moved -82.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have changed -55.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peabody Energy Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3575.93%, compared to -2.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.1% and -185.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $693.6 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $806Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.11 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.3% for the current quarter and -27.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -147.4%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.58 at a share yield of 17.79%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.28% with a share float percentage of 104.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peabody Energy Corporation having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 28.92 Million shares worth more than $83.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Elliott Investment Management L.P. held 29.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 9.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.37 Million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.35% shares in the company for having 6213131 shares of worth $14.29 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $5.62 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.