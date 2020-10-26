Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) recently announced leadership changes assigning its Chief Business Officer, Nadir Mahmood, Ph.D. with additional role of Chief Financial and Business Officer.

Nadir replaced Matthew Plunkett, Ph.D. who was stepped down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities. Also Alicia J. Hager, J.D., Ph.D. is likely to be joining the company as Chief Legal Officer later this month. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer announced those changes to be effective immediately.

Chief Executive Officer of Nkarta, Paul J. Hastings on behalf of company’s management welcomed Nadir to his new expanded role. Commenting on Nadir’s achievements, Hastings said that Nadir remained directly involved in shaping company’s strategy and operations since his joining in 2018. He demonstrated an insightful understanding of the many business components of the company while providing outstanding cross-functional leadership traits. Nadir’s these achievements along with his experience in equity research and corporate development makes him most suitable for the company towards its growth strategies in moving ahead. To better contribute towards his new extended role, Nadir will have support of a seasoned finance organization.

Hastings also thanked Plunkett for his valuable contribution to the company saying that his expertise in advanced scientific training and financial market is unique which helped Nkarta rapidly building its financial layouts and took the company to where it is today. Hastings took pride on behalf of management in wishing Plunkett well for his next chapter of his successful career.

The CEO also welcomed incoming Chief Legal Officer, Alicia to the company. He said that Nkarta is set to add expertise and capabilities up in its leadership team. He entrusted the newly inducted CLO with her experience as chief counsel and biopharma executive.

The news of changes in the company’s management emerged on October 6, 2020 which brought the stock price up 8.75% on the day.