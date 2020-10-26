Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,279,843 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.98 Million, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -24.82% during that session. The MDLY stock price is -473.77% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 54.1% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) trade information

Despite being -24.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the MDLY stock price touched $0.9201 or saw a rise of 33.71%. Year-to-date, Medley Management Inc. shares have moved -79.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) have changed 7.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 248.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 113.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 391.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +391.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 391.8% from current levels.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.31 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $11.54 Million and $10.65 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28% for the current quarter and -22% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.01%.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.72% with a share float percentage of 42.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medley Management Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are American Financial Group Inc. with over 579.1 Thousand shares worth more than $447.07 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, American Financial Group Inc. held 9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 170.3 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $131.47 Thousand and represent 2.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 55034 shares of worth $42.49 Thousand while later fund manager owns 53.86 Thousand shares of worth $41.58 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.