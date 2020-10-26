Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of 0.5 and has seen 86,499,827 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.02 Million, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 62.74% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -65.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.7 and 77.68% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting 62.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the MRIN stock price touched $5.70-3 or saw a rise of 39.47%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved 150%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 167.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed 165.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 305.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +305.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 305.8% from current levels.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.58% with a share float percentage of 36.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Incorporated having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 380.87 Thousand shares worth more than $540.84 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 194.11 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.64 Thousand and represent 3.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 41968 shares of worth $59.59 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22.03 Thousand shares of worth $29.96 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.