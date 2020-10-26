Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1,420,707 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.5 Million, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.53% during that session. The ISIG stock price is -103.49% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 37.21% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 396.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

Despite being -7.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the ISIG stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 50.86%. Year-to-date, Insignia Systems, Inc. shares have moved 17.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) have changed 38.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 248.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +248.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 248.84% from current levels.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.94% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -460.9%.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.48% with a share float percentage of 43.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Insignia Systems, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 764.38 Thousand shares worth more than $546.46 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 468.7 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $335.07 Thousand and represent 3.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 125777 shares of worth $89.92 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22.47 Thousand shares of worth $17.35 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.