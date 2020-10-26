Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,442,824 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $302.38 Million, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The CAN stock price is -573.58% off its 52-week high price of $13 and 8.81% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 Million shares.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Despite being -4.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the CAN stock price touched $2.363 or saw a rise of 18.32%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc. shares have moved -68.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed 3.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -945%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.99% with a share float percentage of 2.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 798.01 Thousand shares worth more than $1.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CSat Investment Advisory, L.P., with the holding of over 412.13 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $783.05 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Reality Shares NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 596033 shares of worth $1.11 Million while later fund manager owns 93.54 Thousand shares of worth $233.86 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.