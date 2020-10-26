Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) has a beta value of 2.86 and has seen 1,788,974 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.53 Million, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -14.02% during that session. The BGI stock price is -114.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 65.22% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 920.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

Despite being -14.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the BGI stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 30.83%. Year-to-date, Birks Group Inc. shares have moved 2.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) have changed 50.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.2%.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.55% with a share float percentage of 1.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Birks Group Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 30.4 Thousand shares worth more than $23.71 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 12.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.75 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.