VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has a beta value of 2 and has seen 1,951,626 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.74 Million, closed the last trade at $13.87 per share which meant it gained $2.15 on the day or 18.34% during that session. The VOXX stock price is -1.95% off its 52-week high price of $14.14 and 86.88% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 799.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 225.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) trade information

Sporting 18.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the VOXX stock price touched $14.14- or saw a rise of 1.91%. Year-to-date, VOXX International Corporation shares have moved 216.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) have changed 86.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 670.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -61.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.3 while the price target rests at a high of $5.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.79% from current levels.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $110.11 Million and $101.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.4% for the current quarter and 11.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.47% with a share float percentage of 80.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VOXX International Corporation having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kahn Brothers Group Inc. with over 3.74 Million shares worth more than $21.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. held 17.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.27 Million and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 558673 shares of worth $3.23 Million while later fund manager owns 394.6 Thousand shares of worth $3.03 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.