IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,443,212 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $370.69 Million, closed the last trade at $12.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -6.48% during that session. The IDYA stock price is -56.38% off its 52-week high price of $19.97 and 76.9% above the 52-week low of $2.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 304.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) trade information

Despite being -6.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the IDYA stock price touched $13.84- or saw a rise of 7.73%. Year-to-date, IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 70.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have changed 7.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 686.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +119.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.62% from current levels.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -90.5%.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.74% with a share float percentage of 71.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 5AM Venture Management, LLC with over 3.46 Million shares worth more than $49.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, 5AM Venture Management, LLC held 11.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 3.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.85 Million and represent 11.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 426777 shares of worth $6.06 Million while later fund manager owns 317Thousand shares of worth $3.98 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.