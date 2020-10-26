Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 2,223,834 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.33 Million, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The SNCA stock price is -529.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.09 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 571.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 436.07 Million shares.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) trade information

Despite being -0.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the SNCA stock price touched $0.799 or saw a rise of 18.02%. Year-to-date, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. shares have moved -33.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) have changed 17.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $253Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $3Million and $8Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter and 3062.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.5%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.44% with a share float percentage of 7.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seneca Biopharma, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 444.62 Thousand shares worth more than $320.13 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 115Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.8 Thousand and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 8277 shares of worth $5.96 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.32 Thousand shares of worth $2.29 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.