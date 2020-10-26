Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 1,203,041 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.14 Million, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The ENSV stock price is -178.57% off its 52-week high price of $0.39 and 46.43% above the 52-week low of $0.075. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) trade information

Despite being -0.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the ENSV stock price touched $0.155 or saw a rise of 8.9%. Year-to-date, Enservco Corporation shares have moved -24.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) have changed 2.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 185.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.4 while the price target rests at a high of $0.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 185.71% from current levels.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enservco Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.14% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.7 Million and $8.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -46.8% for the current quarter and 15.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.02% with a share float percentage of 39.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC with over 1.22 Million shares worth more than $209.7 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 465Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.21 Thousand and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 450210 shares of worth $77.66 Thousand while later fund manager owns 330Thousand shares of worth $56.93 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.