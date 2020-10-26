DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has a beta value of 3.9 and has seen 1,173,042 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.2% during that session. The DCP stock price is -79.62% off its 52-week high price of $26.26 and 84.95% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 880.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

Despite being -0.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the DCP stock price touched $14.90- or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, DCP Midstream, LP shares have moved -40.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have changed 46.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.92% from current levels.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DCP Midstream, LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +75.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 89.52%, compared to -11% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 121.4% and 550% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.75 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.07 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.7 Billion and $1.93 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.9% for the current quarter and 7.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -272.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.97%.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream, LP is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.56 at a share yield of 10.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.58%.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.66% with a share float percentage of 85.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DCP Midstream, LP having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 11.23 Million shares worth more than $126.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 5.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 10.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.99 Million and represent 5.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 10529668 shares of worth $115.83 Million while later fund manager owns 5.73 Million shares of worth $62.99 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.