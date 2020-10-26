CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 1,141,578 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.5 Billion, closed the last trade at $92.65 per share which meant it gained $2.49 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The CRSP stock price is -20.78% off its 52-week high price of $111.9 and 65.14% above the 52-week low of $32.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 960.35 Million shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +68.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -503.42%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -149.2% and -327.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +134.1%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Versant Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $307.41 Million and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.83% shares in the company for having 4091443 shares of worth $349.65 Million while later fund manager owns 2.05 Million shares of worth $175.27 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.