Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,806,012 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $63.63 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.02% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -17.62% off its 52-week high price of $74.84 and 67.59% above the 52-week low of $20.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.25 Million shares.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting 0.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the CHWY stock price touched $70.72- or saw a rise of 10.03%. Year-to-date, Chewy, Inc. shares have moved 119.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have changed 15.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.14%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30% and 26.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.7%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.72 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.23 Billion and $1.35 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.6% for the current quarter and 31.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.7%.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.53% with a share float percentage of 118.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy, Inc. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 24.26 Million shares worth more than $1.08 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 27.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 5.35 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.98 Million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.98% shares in the company for having 5335900 shares of worth $238.46 Million while later fund manager owns 1.93 Million shares of worth $85.63 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.