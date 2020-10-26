BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 3,099,361 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $655.06 Million, closed the last trade at $3.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -3.39% during that session. The BCRX stock price is -69.54% off its 52-week high price of $6.29 and 62.8% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Despite being -3.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the BCRX stock price touched $3.92-5 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 7.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have changed 6%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 123.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +250.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.29% from current levels.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.19%, compared to 15.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.5% and -850% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.6 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.96 Million and $39.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.6% for the current quarter and -44.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.9%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.2% with a share float percentage of 91.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 15.58 Million shares worth more than $74.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.89 Million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 12872137 shares of worth $44.22 Million while later fund manager owns 5Million shares of worth $23.81 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.