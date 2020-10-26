Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 2,102,894 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $344.59 Million, closed the last trade at $5.72 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 8.94% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -10.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 914.35 Million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Sporting 8.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the AVXL stock price touched $5.80-1 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares have moved 121.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed 46.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -39.2%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.24% with a share float percentage of 25.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anavex Life Sciences Corp. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.56 Million shares worth more than $17.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.41 Million and represent 4.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 1425049 shares of worth $7.01 Million while later fund manager owns 1.08 Million shares of worth $4.92 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.8% of company’s outstanding stock.