Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 6,674,914 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.06 Million, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 16.35% during that session. The SYN stock price is -108.33% off its 52-week high price of $0.75 and 30.56% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 775.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

Sporting 16.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the SYN stock price touched $0.476 or saw a rise of 23.74%. Year-to-date, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares have moved -28.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) have changed -24.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 142.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 283.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 247.22% from current levels.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.9%.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.72% with a share float percentage of 8.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synthetic Biologics, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 889.62 Thousand shares worth more than $454.68 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 109.3 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.86 Thousand and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 74300 shares of worth $37.97 Thousand while later fund manager owns 35Thousand shares of worth $13.87 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.