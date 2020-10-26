McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1,718,478 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $441.49 Million, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The MUX stock price is -63.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.77 and 50.93% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.41% from current levels.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.69 Million and $32.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.4% for the current quarter and 4.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.1%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.37% with a share float percentage of 31.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 16.97 Million shares worth more than $17.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.57 Million and represent 3.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.23% shares in the company for having 17022338 shares of worth $18.04 Million while later fund manager owns 7.84 Million shares of worth $8.31 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.