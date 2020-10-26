AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1,192,534 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The AMCX stock price is -103.3% off its 52-week high price of $47.49 and 16.01% above the 52-week low of $19.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.2.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

Despite being -2.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the AMCX stock price touched $24.99- or saw a rise of 6.52%. Year-to-date, AMC Networks Inc. shares have moved -40.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have changed -1.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.66% from current levels.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Networks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.53%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.5% and -49.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.7%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $603.08 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $704.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $733.57 Million and $785.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.8% for the current quarter and -10.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12.2%.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.36% with a share float percentage of 116.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Networks Inc. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 5.74 Million shares worth more than $134.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ClearBridge Investments, LLC held 14.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.99 Million and represent 13.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.03% shares in the company for having 2851931 shares of worth $66.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.06 Million shares of worth $26.24 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.