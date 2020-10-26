Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,332,659 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.84 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The ACI stock price is -11.19% off its 52-week high price of $16.5 and 13.01% above the 52-week low of $12.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +95.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.82% from current levels.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +201% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.81%.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 20 and October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 2.72%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.63% with a share float percentage of 86.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Albertsons Companies, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Feinberg Stephen with over 158.66 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Feinberg Stephen held 33.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 6.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.18 Million and represent 1.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and JP Morgan U.S. Large Cap Core Plus Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.6% shares in the company for having 2889200 shares of worth $45.56 Million while later fund manager owns 456.5 Thousand shares of worth $6.3 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.