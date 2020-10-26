Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 1,128,431 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.6 Million, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.51% during that session. The ABEO stock price is -287.31% off its 52-week high price of $5.19 and 25.37% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Sporting 5.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the ABEO stock price touched $1.3754 or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -59.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) have changed -26.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 454.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1094.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.25% from current levels.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $100Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 900% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.1%.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.4% with a share float percentage of 80.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abeona Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Great Point Partners LLC with over 7.21 Million shares worth more than $21.03 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Great Point Partners LLC held 8.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 5.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.03 Million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 1760180 shares of worth $5.13 Million while later fund manager owns 1.24 Million shares of worth $1.26 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.