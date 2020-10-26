Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,932,681 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The APHA stock price is -41.54% off its 52-week high price of $6.44 and 57.14% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aphria Inc. (APHA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.28 while the price target rests at a high of $8.87. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.04% from current levels.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.74 Million and represent 2.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 6488328 shares of worth $27.83 Million while later fund manager owns 3.8 Million shares of worth $18.15 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.