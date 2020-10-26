IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 1,055,044 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The IZEA stock price is -291.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 91.25% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Despite being -2.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the IZEA stock price touched $0.9559 or saw a rise of 16.18%. Year-to-date, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have moved 238.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) have changed -17.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 833.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 140.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 125% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.8 while the price target rests at a high of $1.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +125% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 125% from current levels.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +267.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.62%, compared to 3.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.12% with a share float percentage of 12.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IZEA Worldwide, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 969.5 Thousand shares worth more than $193.9 Thousand. As of March 30, 2020, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. held 2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 472.87 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $539.07 Thousand and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 172428 shares of worth $196.57 Thousand while later fund manager owns 111.22 Thousand shares of worth $125.68 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.