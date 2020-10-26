SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1,089,011 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.75 Million, closed the last trade at $8.3 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The SPI stock price is -462.29% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 93.37% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.06 Million shares.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Sporting 1.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the SPI stock price touched $9.37-1 or saw a rise of 11.42%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares have moved 346.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed -40.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 872.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 96.32.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.1%.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0% with a share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPI Energy Co., Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 113.8 Thousand shares worth more than $119.49 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 26.87 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.22 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.