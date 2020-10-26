TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1,003,162 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.57 Million, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The TAT stock price is -223.08% off its 52-week high price of $0.84 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the TAT stock price touched $0.2671 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares have moved -47.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) have changed 6.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 861.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +861.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 861.54% from current levels.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.8%.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.46% with a share float percentage of 16.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are West Family Investments, Inc. with over 2.2 Million shares worth more than $593.47 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, West Family Investments, Inc. held 3.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.75 Thousand and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 482400 shares of worth $130.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 337.88 Thousand shares of worth $91.23 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.