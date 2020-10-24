Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,557,838 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.85 Billion, closed the last trade at $96.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -0.64% during that session. The Z stock price is -16.98% off its 52-week high price of $112.49 and 79.16% above the 52-week low of $20.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Despite being -0.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the Z stock price touched $101.85 or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group, Inc. shares have moved 109.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed -0.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $98.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.88% from current levels.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zillow Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +123.58% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200% and 92.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.3%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $572.18 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $692.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $745.21 Million and $943.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.2% for the current quarter and -26.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +25.9%.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.76% with a share float percentage of 132.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group, Inc. having a total of 407 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 Million shares worth more than $2.1 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 22.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 11.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $659.25 Million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 3105737 shares of worth $212.4 Million while later fund manager owns 3.07 Million shares of worth $177.1 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.