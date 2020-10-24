WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 865,726 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.38 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The WW stock price is -85.93% off its 52-week high price of $47.19 and 61.58% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 Million shares.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the WW stock price touched $25.50- or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, WW International, Inc. shares have moved -33.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have changed 35.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $325.58 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $321.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $348.57 Million and $332.58 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.6% for the current quarter and -3.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.7%.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.35% with a share float percentage of 94.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WW International, Inc. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 14.82 Million shares worth more than $376.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Artal Group S.A. held 21.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.02 Million and represent 8.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 1340332 shares of worth $34.02 Million while later fund manager owns 1.23 Million shares of worth $28.91 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.