Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 443,799 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.27 Million, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.47% during that session. The MTSL stock price is -66.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and 47.55% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 181.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 218.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) trade information

Sporting 7.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the MTSL stock price touched $1.5 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares have moved 38.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) have changed 23.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +85.2%.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.18% with a share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 66.91 Thousand shares worth more than $84.97 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 2.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 42.97 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.57 Thousand and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.