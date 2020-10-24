WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 997,377 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $376Million, closed the last trade at $5.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.09% during that session. The WIMI stock price is -423.98% off its 52-week high price of $29.5 and 43.16% above the 52-week low of $3.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Despite being -2.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the WIMI stock price touched $6.77-1 or saw a rise of 16.84%. Year-to-date, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares have moved 2.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed -2.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 281.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 87.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.1% from current levels.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.6%.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 12.8 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.16 Thousand and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.