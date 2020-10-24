Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 453,700 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.15 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.34 per share which meant it lost -$1.71 on the day or -4.38% during that session. The VCYT stock price is -19.55% off its 52-week high price of $44.64 and 62.77% above the 52-week low of $13.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 377.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 564.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Despite being -4.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the VCYT stock price touched $44.24- or saw a rise of 15.6%. Year-to-date, Veracyte, Inc. shares have moved 33.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have changed 27.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.27% from current levels.

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veracyte, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +47.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 185.19%, compared to 7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -950% and -6.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.88 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $30.97 Million and $29.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.9% for the current quarter and -1.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56%.

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.58% with a share float percentage of 104.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veracyte, Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 5.06 Million shares worth more than $131.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.41 Million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.18% shares in the company for having 3127792 shares of worth $111.57 Million while later fund manager owns 1.96 Million shares of worth $50.88 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.88% of company’s outstanding stock.