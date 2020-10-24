StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,814,918 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $59 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 1.94% during that session. The STNE stock price is -2.98% off its 52-week high price of $60.76 and 69.97% above the 52-week low of $17.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Sporting 1.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the STNE stock price touched $60.76- or saw a rise of 2.9%. Year-to-date, StoneCo Ltd. shares have moved 47.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have changed 12.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that StoneCo Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +148.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.29%, compared to 2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.8% and 11.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.6 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $159.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $161.48 Million and $142.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.1% for the current quarter and 12.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +121.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.11%.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.46% with a share float percentage of 88.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StoneCo Ltd. having a total of 267 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 34.31 Million shares worth more than $1.33 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 19.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 22.17 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $859.14 Million and represent 12.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.75% shares in the company for having 17421218 shares of worth $675.25 Million while later fund manager owns 9.09 Million shares of worth $433.56 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.09% of company’s outstanding stock.