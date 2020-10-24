Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 629,084 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $340.18 Million, closed the last trade at $7.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The MGTA stock price is -129.65% off its 52-week high price of $16.19 and 18.3% above the 52-week low of $5.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 109.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 207.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Despite being -0.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the MGTA stock price touched $7.39-4 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -53.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have changed 4.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 136.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +212.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 84.4% from current levels.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.8%.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.2% with a share float percentage of 89.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP IV, LLC with over 8.01 Million shares worth more than $60.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, TRV GP IV, LLC held 16.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 4.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.55 Million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.89% shares in the company for having 2359646 shares of worth $17.72 Million while later fund manager owns 804.54 Thousand shares of worth $6.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.