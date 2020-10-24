Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 719,703 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.23 Million, closed the last trade at $2.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -15.86% during that session. The SGLB stock price is -186.89% off its 52-week high price of $7 and 81.51% above the 52-week low of $0.4511. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 599.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) trade information

Despite being -15.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the SGLB stock price touched $3.24-2 or saw a rise of 24.69%. Year-to-date, Sigma Labs, Inc. shares have moved -75.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) have changed 19.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 307.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 213.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 350.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +596.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 104.92% from current levels.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.5%.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.58% with a share float percentage of 3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Labs, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 13Thousand shares worth more than $34.71 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1.78 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.74 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 7054 shares of worth $18.83 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.5 Thousand shares of worth $6.09 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.