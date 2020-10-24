PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 615,493 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.82 Million, closed the last trade at $3.1 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -9.5% during that session. The PHAS stock price is -173.87% off its 52-week high price of $8.49 and 16.13% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 101.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 308.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.77.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Despite being -9.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the PHAS stock price touched $3.72-1 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -49.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) have changed -5.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 359.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +480.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 222.58% from current levels.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.08%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -92.5% and -97.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $190Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $241Million and $764Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.5% for the current quarter and -75.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -46.7%.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.91% with a share float percentage of 90.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.64 Million shares worth more than $30.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 22.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 4.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.47 Million and represent 13.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 539554 shares of worth $2.16 Million while later fund manager owns 412.4 Thousand shares of worth $1.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.