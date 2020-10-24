Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 606,490 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $387.53 Million, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 22.32% during that session. The LEJU stock price is -144.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.96 and 63.86% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 277.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.6 while the price target rests at a high of $3.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.32% from current levels.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +185.4%.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.47% with a share float percentage of 1.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leju Holdings Limited having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.36 Million shares worth more than $2.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 372.09 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $680.93 Thousand and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 477681 shares of worth $1.13 Million while later fund manager owns 160.87 Thousand shares of worth $381.26 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.