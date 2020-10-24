Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has a beta value of 3.4 and has seen 411,666 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.81 Million, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.59% during that session. The AXAS stock price is -488.24% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 3.74% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 577.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) trade information

Despite being -4.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the AXAS stock price touched $2.89 or saw a rise of 35.29%. Year-to-date, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares have moved -73.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -35.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) have changed -35.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 591.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 236.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $10.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +466.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.95% from current levels.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.15 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $31.54 Million and $28.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -52% for the current quarter and -48.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -213.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.