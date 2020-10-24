Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 603,526 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.93 Million, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.66% during that session. The SINT stock price is -80.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.3 and 84.7% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 920.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Despite being -2.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the SINT stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 6.63%. Year-to-date, Sintx Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 22.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) have changed 1.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 174.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 42.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 132.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +145.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 118.58% from current levels.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sintx Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +258.47% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.3% and 78% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $230Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $210Million and $252Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter and -8.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.6%.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.72% with a share float percentage of 0.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sintx Technologies, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Quilter Plc with over 36.04 Thousand shares worth more than $68.47 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Quilter Plc held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 20.66 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.25 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 6221 shares of worth $11.82 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.9 Thousand shares of worth $3.62 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.