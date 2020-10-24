MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 468,654 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.59 Million, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.56% during that session. The MICT stock price is -207.27% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 84.04% above the 52-week low of $0.439. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 216.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MICT, Inc. (MICT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

Sporting 4.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the MICT stock price touched $3.09-1 or saw a rise of 11.13%. Year-to-date, MICT, Inc. shares have moved 208.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) have changed -28.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 129.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 94.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 118.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +118.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 118.18% from current levels.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.8%.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.02% with a share float percentage of 32.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MICT, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC with over 233.26 Thousand shares worth more than $902.7 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 66.4 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.6 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 48420 shares of worth $71.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.41 Thousand shares of worth $39.2 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.