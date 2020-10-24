GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 865,362 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $981.24 Million, closed the last trade at $5.38 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The GSKY stock price is -82.9% off its 52-week high price of $9.84 and 43.31% above the 52-week low of $3.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 367.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 755.65 Million shares.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the GSKY stock price touched $5.74-6 or saw a rise of 6.27%. Year-to-date, GreenSky, Inc. shares have moved -39.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have changed 32.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GreenSky, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +47.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -64.91%, compared to 6.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40% and -41.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.22% with a share float percentage of 105.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenSky, Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 14.79 Million shares worth more than $72.46 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC held 19.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with the holding of over 12.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.04 Million and represent 16.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 1643156 shares of worth $8.05 Million while later fund manager owns 1.48 Million shares of worth $7.27 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.