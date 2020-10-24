GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 908,378 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $52.5 per share which meant it lost -$1.5 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The GDRX stock price is -22.32% off its 52-week high price of $64.22 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $45.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.57% from current levels.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.8%.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is KG&L Capital Management,LLC, with the holding of over 4.42 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $245.47 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 464121 shares of worth $25.81 Million while later fund manager owns 180.38 Thousand shares of worth $10.03 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.