VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 975,537 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.26 Million, closed the last trade at $1.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The VYNE stock price is -138.83% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 46.81% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 Million shares.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Despite being -2.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the VYNE stock price touched $2 or saw a rise of 6%. Year-to-date, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -59.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have changed 23.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.3%.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.21 Million and represent 4.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 4461554 shares of worth $7.72 Million while later fund manager owns 2.88 Million shares of worth $4.64 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.