TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 434,413 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.65 Million, closed the last trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 6.45% during that session. The PETZ stock price is -70.3% off its 52-week high price of $2.81 and 68.48% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Sporting 6.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the PETZ stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 14.95%. Year-to-date, TDH Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 22.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have changed 44.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 107.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.4%.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 98.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.51% with a share float percentage of 111.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TDH Holdings, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gateway Advisory with over 100Thousand shares worth more than $163Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Gateway Advisory held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 89.3 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.56 Thousand and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.