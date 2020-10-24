Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 509,430 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $549.12 Million, closed the last trade at $7.52 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The TALO stock price is -316.76% off its 52-week high price of $31.34 and 33.51% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 516.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 675.86 Million shares.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the TALO stock price touched $7.61-1 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Talos Energy Inc. shares have moved -75.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have changed 34.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talos Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.28%, compared to -39.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -130.4% and -2500% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $187.55 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $207.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $228.86 Million and $233.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18% for the current quarter and -11.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -77.6%.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 122.49% with a share float percentage of 123.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talos Energy Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 25.58 Million shares worth more than $165Million. As of September 29, 2020, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 35.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 19.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.56 Million and represent 26.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 2074193 shares of worth $14.13 Million while later fund manager owns 1.27 Million shares of worth $9.54 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.